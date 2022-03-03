5,079 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.59. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.