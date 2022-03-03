$51.26 Million in Sales Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) will post sales of $51.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.18 million. Model N reported sales of $48.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $213.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.25 million to $214.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $239.77 million, with estimates ranging from $238.03 million to $241.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODN. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Model N by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Model N by 0.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Model N by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Model N by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,316,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Model N has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $916.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

