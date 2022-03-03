5,170 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after acquiring an additional 115,689 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Abiomed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Abiomed by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,263,000 after buying an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,006,000 after buying an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $315.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.33 and its 200-day moving average is $332.15. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.27 and a 1 year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

