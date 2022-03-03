663,277 Shares in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 663,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Hersha Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,830,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 103,567 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

