888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 577.14 ($7.74).

A number of research firms have weighed in on 888. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 545 ($7.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.06) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

LON:888 opened at GBX 210 ($2.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 339.47. The stock has a market cap of £782.79 million and a P/E ratio of 65.63. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 209.20 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($6.63).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

