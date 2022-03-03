$922.70 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will announce $922.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $970.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.70 million. Middleby posted sales of $758.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.56.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $177.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $201.34.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

