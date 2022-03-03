a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Up to $5.11

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $5.28. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 2,661 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.71.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

