AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.56, but opened at $54.87. AAON shares last traded at $55.14, with a volume of 1,134 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AAON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,687 shares of company stock worth $614,524 over the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.95.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.