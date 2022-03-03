AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.89

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 449584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.31.
Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.