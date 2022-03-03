AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.89

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 449584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.31.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

