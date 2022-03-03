AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,515 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.65. 152,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,539,424. The company has a market cap of $264.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

