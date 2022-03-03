Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

ANF opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $26.82 and a 12-month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $106,307,000 after purchasing an additional 134,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,165,000 after buying an additional 690,491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,758,000 after buying an additional 335,539 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $29,688,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

