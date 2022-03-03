Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACHC. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 15.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 61,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $284,000.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

