Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $78.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACHC. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.02.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $61.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1,503.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,937 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,783,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after purchasing an additional 910,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 535,593 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,959,000 after acquiring an additional 434,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.