Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ACHL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,570. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 19.41 and a current ratio of 19.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ACHL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.04.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

