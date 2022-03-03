ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $41.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 36.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after buying an additional 184,925 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

