Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Acme United has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acme United stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

