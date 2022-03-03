Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%.

Shares of Acme United stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588. The stock has a market cap of $123.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acme United stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating ) by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Acme United worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

