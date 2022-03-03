Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.