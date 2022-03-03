Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.71.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of Acushnet stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,472. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $57.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Acushnet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,938,000 after acquiring an additional 27,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Acushnet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Acushnet by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,528,000 after acquiring an additional 480,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Acushnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.