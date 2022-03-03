Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
NYSE AGRO opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.01.
About Adecoagro (Get Rating)
Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.
