adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.00.
ADDYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($386.52) to €353.00 ($396.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. adidas has a one year low of $112.02 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91.
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
