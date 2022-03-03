adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $331.00.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of adidas from €344.00 ($386.52) to €353.00 ($396.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $114.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. adidas has a one year low of $112.02 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in adidas in the 4th quarter worth $1,987,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in adidas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

