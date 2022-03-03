ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Morgan Stanley

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

ADT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

ADT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 16,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.09. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in ADT by 274.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

