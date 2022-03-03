AECOM Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AECOM to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get AECOM alerts:

ACM traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,684. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,755,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,266,000 after buying an additional 172,924 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AECOM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus lifted their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.