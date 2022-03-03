Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEZS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris during the second quarter worth $147,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

