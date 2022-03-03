Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

AGGZF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of AGGZF stock remained flat at $$28.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

