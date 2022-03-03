Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$77.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a buy rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$91.00.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$66.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$58.02 and a twelve month high of C$89.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$64.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,522,077.92. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 153,703 shares in the company, valued at C$9,872,189.99. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

