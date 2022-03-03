Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.45

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.45 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 140247 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($129.21) to €120.00 ($134.83) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($122.47) to €113.00 ($126.97) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

