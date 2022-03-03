Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Albertsons Companies worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of ACI opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

