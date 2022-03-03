Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Up 9.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alcoa traded as high as $85.73 and last traded at $82.30. 223,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,871,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.34.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $2,246,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

