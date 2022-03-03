Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALFVY. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 350 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

