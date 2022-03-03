Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.44% of Allegheny Technologies worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

