Alliance Global Partners Lowers Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $240.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.83.

HSKA traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,660. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,329.55 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.05.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Heska by 13.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Heska by 14.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heska by 341.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

