Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 42 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.81, for a total value of $115,744.02.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,883.62, for a total value of $138,413.76.

GOOG opened at $2,695.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,752.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,827.30. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,010.00 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,294.37.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

