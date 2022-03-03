Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Alphatec updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 56,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,908,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,107,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,111,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 427,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

