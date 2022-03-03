Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Alphatec updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.65.
In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.
Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphatec (ATEC)
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.