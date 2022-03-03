Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.55.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,365,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $3,146,458.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

