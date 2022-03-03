ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $36.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 90.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALXO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALXO opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.80.

In other news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $822,638.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 519,404 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,607 over the last three months. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.