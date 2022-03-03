Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Down 63.2% in February

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the January 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.00 and a beta of 1.28. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $79.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMADY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

