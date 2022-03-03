Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $139.37, but opened at $112.98. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Ambarella shares last traded at $102.84, with a volume of 51,951 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 99.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,529,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ambarella by 11,075.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after acquiring an additional 306,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

