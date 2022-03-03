Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CEO Martin J. Lyons Sells 8,164 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 8,164 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $697,532.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ameren stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.83. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

