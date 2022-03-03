Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, lifted their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.45.

Ameresco stock opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.72. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameresco (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.