American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $34.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Cowen lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after buying an additional 988,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $17,405,000.

AEO stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.54. 399,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,058. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

