American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $35.00. The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 184437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEO. Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

