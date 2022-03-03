American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.68

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.68 and last traded at $90.81, with a volume of 110227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.