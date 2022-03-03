American International Group Inc. Has $7.98 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.45.

DLTR stock opened at $139.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.23 and a 200-day moving average of $119.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

