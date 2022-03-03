American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

