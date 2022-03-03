American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 137.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.