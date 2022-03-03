American International Group Inc. Sells 1,972 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Timken worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Timken by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Timken by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

