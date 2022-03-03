American International Group Inc. Sells 4,608 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Webster Financial worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after buying an additional 993,980 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $12,197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $11,961,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $11,727,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $9,942,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $58.80 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

