American International Group Inc. Sells 9,606 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Chemours worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.9% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 9.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after acquiring an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Shares of CC stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

