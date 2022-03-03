American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $300.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

AMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.14.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $231.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in American Tower by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 480,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,869,000 after purchasing an additional 72,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.